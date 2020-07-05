All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6521 BLACKBERRY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6521 BLACKBERRY Drive
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:56 AM

6521 BLACKBERRY Drive

6521 Blackberry Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6521 Blackberry Drive, Arlington, TX 76016
Woodfield Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in desirable neighborhood of Arlington, close to I-20, fresh paint, ceiling fans in every room, new modern- looking porcelain tile floors in hallways, kitchen and family room, new carpet in all other rooms, stainless steel range, dishwasher,sink in kitchen, huge backyard with patio and new easy- gliding patio door, huge bedroom closets, front yard and side yard installed with automatic sprinklers.*One cat or Dog Weighing less then 30 LBS type of dog subject to approval by landlord*The storage building located in backyard is not part of this lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 175
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6521 BLACKBERRY Drive have any available units?
6521 BLACKBERRY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6521 BLACKBERRY Drive have?
Some of 6521 BLACKBERRY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6521 BLACKBERRY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6521 BLACKBERRY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6521 BLACKBERRY Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6521 BLACKBERRY Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6521 BLACKBERRY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6521 BLACKBERRY Drive offers parking.
Does 6521 BLACKBERRY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6521 BLACKBERRY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6521 BLACKBERRY Drive have a pool?
No, 6521 BLACKBERRY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6521 BLACKBERRY Drive have accessible units?
No, 6521 BLACKBERRY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6521 BLACKBERRY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6521 BLACKBERRY Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 175
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013
Woodcreek
2717 Lawrence Rd
Arlington, TX 76006
Sutter Creek
2216 Plum Lane
Arlington, TX 76010

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center