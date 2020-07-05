6521 BLACKBERRY Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in desirable neighborhood of Arlington, close to I-20, fresh paint, ceiling fans in every room, new modern- looking porcelain tile floors in hallways, kitchen and family room, new carpet in all other rooms, stainless steel range, dishwasher,sink in kitchen, huge backyard with patio and new easy- gliding patio door, huge bedroom closets, front yard and side yard installed with automatic sprinklers.*One cat or Dog Weighing less then 30 LBS type of dog subject to approval by landlord*The storage building located in backyard is not part of this lease.