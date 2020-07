Amenities

microwave

Unit Amenities microwave Property Amenities

Gorgeous home in the Lynn Creek Villages sub division. Close to 360 and I-20 for easy commute. Close to lake and parks, all schools within 1 mile of this home.

larger 3 2 2 features vaulted and tall ceilings throughout. Open concept and large kitchen featuring huge bar area.

Established lawn and trees. wood fenced and immaculate neighborhood. Many updates