All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 6421 Nellie Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6421 Nellie Drive
Last updated January 27 2020 at 3:06 PM

6421 Nellie Drive

6421 Nellie Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6421 Nellie Drive, Arlington, TX 76002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Two story single family home in the COLSON ESTATES ADDITION has laminate flooring in living area, carpet in bedrooms and Ceramic Tile Floors in the Bathrooms. This VERY NICE 2,128 sq ft has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and large game room area. Large back yard with storage. 2 car garage, fireplace, and spacious living area. Central heating and air. Lot size 6,185 sq. ft.

To be considered, you must have good credit, proof of income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.

Pets allowed per owners approval. Pet deposit is $350 per pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6421 Nellie Drive have any available units?
6421 Nellie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6421 Nellie Drive have?
Some of 6421 Nellie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6421 Nellie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6421 Nellie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6421 Nellie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6421 Nellie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6421 Nellie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6421 Nellie Drive offers parking.
Does 6421 Nellie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6421 Nellie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6421 Nellie Drive have a pool?
No, 6421 Nellie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6421 Nellie Drive have accessible units?
No, 6421 Nellie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6421 Nellie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6421 Nellie Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Westmount at Forest Oaks
2408 Forest Oaks Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Trinity Trace
1707 Trinity Height Dr
Arlington, TX 76014
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Cedar Point
2020 Cedar Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76010
Cinnamon Park Apartments
2612 Cinnamon Park Cir
Arlington, TX 76016

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center