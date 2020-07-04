6421 Nellie Drive

Amenities

Two story single family home in the COLSON ESTATES ADDITION has laminate flooring in living area, carpet in bedrooms and Ceramic Tile Floors in the Bathrooms. This VERY NICE 2,128 sq ft has 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and large game room area. Large back yard with storage. 2 car garage, fireplace, and spacious living area. Central heating and air. Lot size 6,185 sq. ft.



To be considered, you must have good credit, proof of income 3 times monthly rent, and no previous evictions.



Pets allowed per owners approval. Pet deposit is $350 per pet.