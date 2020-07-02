6410 Valleybrooke Court

Amenities

Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Carport Duplex for Rent in Southeast Arlington. Close to shopping malls and freeways for quick access to Dallas and Fort Worth. Available Now.



6410 Valleybrooke Ct

Arlington, TX 76001



Property Features Include:



3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

2 Car Carport

Freshly Painted

Wood Burning Fire Place

Ceiling Fans

Walk-in Master Closet

Master Bathroom

*Garden Tub

*Stand-up Shower

*His/Her Sinks

Laundry Area

*Full Size W/D Hook-ups

Kitchen

* Refrigerator

* Electric Glass Stove Top Range

* NEW Dishwasher

Fenced in Backyard

* Storage Closet



Great location! Located a few minutes from shopping, restaurants, and much more.



We DO NOT ACCEPT Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



