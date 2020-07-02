All apartments in Arlington
6410 Valleybrooke Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6410 Valleybrooke Court

6410 Valleybrooke Court · No Longer Available
Location

6410 Valleybrooke Court, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Carport Duplex for Rent in Southeast Arlington. Close to shopping malls and freeways for quick access to Dallas and Fort Worth. Available Now.

6410 Valleybrooke Ct
Arlington, TX 76001

Property Features Include:

3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
2 Car Carport
Freshly Painted
Wood Burning Fire Place
Ceiling Fans
Walk-in Master Closet
Master Bathroom
*Garden Tub
*Stand-up Shower
*His/Her Sinks
Laundry Area
*Full Size W/D Hook-ups
Kitchen
* Refrigerator
* Electric Glass Stove Top Range
* NEW Dishwasher
Fenced in Backyard
* Storage Closet

Great location! Located a few minutes from shopping, restaurants, and much more.

Call TODAY for more information!

We DO NOT ACCEPT Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 866-990-9786 For Current Property Pricing.

Sponsoring Broker First American Real Estate & Management Services LLC. TX license # 9005517

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6410 Valleybrooke Court have any available units?
6410 Valleybrooke Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6410 Valleybrooke Court have?
Some of 6410 Valleybrooke Court's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6410 Valleybrooke Court currently offering any rent specials?
6410 Valleybrooke Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6410 Valleybrooke Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6410 Valleybrooke Court is pet friendly.
Does 6410 Valleybrooke Court offer parking?
Yes, 6410 Valleybrooke Court offers parking.
Does 6410 Valleybrooke Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6410 Valleybrooke Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6410 Valleybrooke Court have a pool?
No, 6410 Valleybrooke Court does not have a pool.
Does 6410 Valleybrooke Court have accessible units?
Yes, 6410 Valleybrooke Court has accessible units.
Does 6410 Valleybrooke Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6410 Valleybrooke Court has units with dishwashers.

