6410 Valleybrooke Court

Amenities
Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Carport Duplex for Rent in Southeast Arlington. Close to shopping malls and freeways for quick access to Dallas and Fort Worth. Available Now.
6410 Valleybrooke Ct
Arlington, TX 76001
Property Features Include:
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
2 Car Carport
Freshly Painted
Wood Burning Fire Place
Ceiling Fans
Walk-in Master Closet
Master Bathroom
*Garden Tub
*Stand-up Shower
*His/Her Sinks
Laundry Area
*Full Size W/D Hook-ups
Kitchen
* Refrigerator
* Electric Glass Stove Top Range
* NEW Dishwasher
Fenced in Backyard
* Storage Closet
Great location! Located a few minutes from shopping, restaurants, and much more.
Call TODAY for more information!
We DO NOT ACCEPT Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.
Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 866-990-9786 For Current Property Pricing.
Sponsoring Broker First American Real Estate & Management Services LLC. TX license # 9005517
"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.