6405 Bricken Court

Beautiful Single Story Custom Home available in the most desirable neighborhood. There are so much custom features to list. Perfect for a family who needs a study or space to make into 4th bedroom. Open floor plan, hardwood flooring throughout, large master bedroom, and gorgeous master bath. Open kitchen overlooking family room and breakfast nook, and the formal dining; accessible to the utility room, which leads to the oversized 2-car garage. Huge stone patio plus extra grass area. There is a community recreation center with a swimming pool. NOT READY FOR SHOWING!!!