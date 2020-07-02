All apartments in Arlington
Location

6405 Bricken Court, Arlington, TX 76018
Hunter Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful Single Story Custom Home available in the most desirable neighborhood. There are so much custom features to list. Perfect for a family who needs a study or space to make into 4th bedroom. Open floor plan, hardwood flooring throughout, large master bedroom, and gorgeous master bath. Open kitchen overlooking family room and breakfast nook, and the formal dining; accessible to the utility room, which leads to the oversized 2-car garage. Huge stone patio plus extra grass area. There is a community recreation center with a swimming pool. NOT READY FOR SHOWING!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6405 Bricken Court have any available units?
6405 Bricken Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6405 Bricken Court have?
Some of 6405 Bricken Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6405 Bricken Court currently offering any rent specials?
6405 Bricken Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6405 Bricken Court pet-friendly?
No, 6405 Bricken Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6405 Bricken Court offer parking?
Yes, 6405 Bricken Court offers parking.
Does 6405 Bricken Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6405 Bricken Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6405 Bricken Court have a pool?
Yes, 6405 Bricken Court has a pool.
Does 6405 Bricken Court have accessible units?
No, 6405 Bricken Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6405 Bricken Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6405 Bricken Court has units with dishwashers.

