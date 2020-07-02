All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6214 Brookstone Drive

6214 Brookstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6214 Brookstone Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is the beautiful 3-2-2 home in S Arlington you have been waiting for! Just under 1800sqft, great neighborhood, great schools (Martin High zone) , huge corner lot, and just fully remodeled 2 years ago! Fresh interior and exterior paint, 2 yr granite counters, backsplash, dish, oven~range, disposal, carpet, c fans, light fixtures, roof, windows, blinds, sinks, faucets...all just 2 years old! Large living with FP, open floor plan, wet bar, high ceilings, etc! Ready for immediate move-in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6214 Brookstone Drive have any available units?
6214 Brookstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6214 Brookstone Drive have?
Some of 6214 Brookstone Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6214 Brookstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6214 Brookstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6214 Brookstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6214 Brookstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6214 Brookstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6214 Brookstone Drive offers parking.
Does 6214 Brookstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6214 Brookstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6214 Brookstone Drive have a pool?
No, 6214 Brookstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6214 Brookstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 6214 Brookstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6214 Brookstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6214 Brookstone Drive has units with dishwashers.

