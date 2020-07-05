All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 620 Mcqueary St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
620 Mcqueary St
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:35 PM

620 Mcqueary St

620 McQueary St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

620 McQueary St, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
An amazing and move-in ready 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Arlington is now available. This home features big and open living area, big back fenced in yard plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.Specializedfortworth.com

*Rent special- 1/2 of the 2nd month on a 1 year lease or 1 month free on a 2 year lease.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=mHhxl7NBPC&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 Mcqueary St have any available units?
620 Mcqueary St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 620 Mcqueary St currently offering any rent specials?
620 Mcqueary St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 Mcqueary St pet-friendly?
No, 620 Mcqueary St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 620 Mcqueary St offer parking?
No, 620 Mcqueary St does not offer parking.
Does 620 Mcqueary St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 620 Mcqueary St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 Mcqueary St have a pool?
No, 620 Mcqueary St does not have a pool.
Does 620 Mcqueary St have accessible units?
No, 620 Mcqueary St does not have accessible units.
Does 620 Mcqueary St have units with dishwashers?
No, 620 Mcqueary St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 620 Mcqueary St have units with air conditioning?
No, 620 Mcqueary St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Move Cross Country
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Felix Apartment Homes
2004 Sherry St
Arlington, TX 76010
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Vine
711 Trinity Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Oakchase
4924 Sigmond Dr
Arlington, TX 76017
404 Border
404 E Border St
Arlington, TX 76010
Silverwood
1135 Silverwood Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Springfield Crossing
1801 W Arkansas Ln
Arlington, TX 76013

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center