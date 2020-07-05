620 Mcqueary St

Amenities

An amazing and move-in ready 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Arlington is now available. This home features big and open living area, big back fenced in yard plus so much more. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit our website by clicking here: www.Specializedfortworth.com



*Rent special- 1/2 of the 2nd month on a 1 year lease or 1 month free on a 2 year lease.



This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=mHhxl7NBPC&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com