Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace oven

FRESH PAINT AND NEW FLOORING! Super CUTE and CLEAN home ready for immediate occupancy! Come see this amazing 3 bedroom home conveniently located in south Arlington. There are tons of upgrades including wood laminate floors, recessed lighting with dimmers, surround sound in den, nice bathrooms, upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans, solar window screens, large outdoor shed and fenced private yard. It's the perfect place to call home! LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN MONTHLY RENT :)