Beautifully Crafted 3-2-2 in Arlington! Granite Counter tops in Kitchen and bathrooms. Large living area with fire place upon entry way. Laminate wood flooring through out the interior. Spacious galley style kitchen with FRIDGE INCLUDED. Large master with big Jetted tub-shower. Spacious spare bedrooms. Large fenced back yard with storage area, and wood deck. 2 Car garage. Washer Dryer area in garage. Close to schools, highways and shopping!