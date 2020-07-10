All apartments in Arlington
606 Windgate Court
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:32 AM

606 Windgate Court

606 Windgate Ct · No Longer Available
Location

606 Windgate Ct, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
MOVE-IN READY LOW maintenance Duplex-Style Home nestled in a beautiful quiet cul de sac, this unit has all engineered hardwood floors throughout and new paint with New appliances being installed in May 2020. Washer, Dryer, and Fridge Included. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom. Wood Fireplace in living room, nice sized breakfast room, formal dining room can be converted into a study or flex space, this property has a 1 car garage as well as a covered carport for rear private parking. Great location, within walking distance to High Oak Park with Hike.Bike Trails and Picnic Areas to enjoy the outdoors. Hurry this one won't last long! AVAILABLE FOR LEASE STARTING MAY 1ST, contact agent for online application.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Windgate Court have any available units?
606 Windgate Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Windgate Court have?
Some of 606 Windgate Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Windgate Court currently offering any rent specials?
606 Windgate Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Windgate Court pet-friendly?
No, 606 Windgate Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 606 Windgate Court offer parking?
Yes, 606 Windgate Court offers parking.
Does 606 Windgate Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 606 Windgate Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Windgate Court have a pool?
No, 606 Windgate Court does not have a pool.
Does 606 Windgate Court have accessible units?
No, 606 Windgate Court does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Windgate Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Windgate Court has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
