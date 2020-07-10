606 Windgate Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

MOVE-IN READY LOW maintenance Duplex-Style Home nestled in a beautiful quiet cul de sac, this unit has all engineered hardwood floors throughout and new paint with New appliances being installed in May 2020. Washer, Dryer, and Fridge Included. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom. Wood Fireplace in living room, nice sized breakfast room, formal dining room can be converted into a study or flex space, this property has a 1 car garage as well as a covered carport for rear private parking. Great location, within walking distance to High Oak Park with Hike.Bike Trails and Picnic Areas to enjoy the outdoors. Hurry this one won't last long! AVAILABLE FOR LEASE STARTING MAY 1ST, contact agent for online application.