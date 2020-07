Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home in Arlington. Large living area with brick fireplace. Tiled floor in the living area and luxury plank flooring in the bedrooms. Kitchen with breakfast bar and lots of storage. Huge master suite. Master bath with dual sinks. Fenced back yard. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.