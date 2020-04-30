All apartments in Arlington
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
6017 Calender Road
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:32 AM

6017 Calender Road

6017 Calender Road · No Longer Available
Location

6017 Calender Road, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
game room
parking
garage
This beautiful 4-3-2 with just over an acre in Martin HS is perfect for country-city living! The circular drive and porch that spans entire front of the house provides a warm greeting. Stately entrance with formal dining on left. Step into oversized family room with gas fireplace, wood floors and wall of windows overlooking back of property. You will enjoy cooking in this expansive kitchen with tons of storage, oversized pantry and island. Master plus one bedroom down; two bedrooms and game room upstairs. Large laundry off kitchen. So many outdoor places to relax! Front porch, large patio, or fire pit area out back! Refrigerator & 2 TVs stay. Adjoins Stovall Park at east boundary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6017 Calender Road have any available units?
6017 Calender Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6017 Calender Road have?
Some of 6017 Calender Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6017 Calender Road currently offering any rent specials?
6017 Calender Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6017 Calender Road pet-friendly?
No, 6017 Calender Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6017 Calender Road offer parking?
Yes, 6017 Calender Road offers parking.
Does 6017 Calender Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6017 Calender Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6017 Calender Road have a pool?
No, 6017 Calender Road does not have a pool.
Does 6017 Calender Road have accessible units?
No, 6017 Calender Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6017 Calender Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6017 Calender Road has units with dishwashers.

