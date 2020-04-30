6017 Calender Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit game room parking garage

This beautiful 4-3-2 with just over an acre in Martin HS is perfect for country-city living! The circular drive and porch that spans entire front of the house provides a warm greeting. Stately entrance with formal dining on left. Step into oversized family room with gas fireplace, wood floors and wall of windows overlooking back of property. You will enjoy cooking in this expansive kitchen with tons of storage, oversized pantry and island. Master plus one bedroom down; two bedrooms and game room upstairs. Large laundry off kitchen. So many outdoor places to relax! Front porch, large patio, or fire pit area out back! Refrigerator & 2 TVs stay. Adjoins Stovall Park at east boundary.