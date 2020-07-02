All apartments in Arlington
6005 Harwood Crossing Drive
6005 Harwood Crossing Drive

6005 Harwood Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6005 Harwood Crossing Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Fish Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful house with 3 Bedrooms, 2Baths. ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6005 Harwood Crossing Drive have any available units?
6005 Harwood Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 6005 Harwood Crossing Drive have?
Some of 6005 Harwood Crossing Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6005 Harwood Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6005 Harwood Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6005 Harwood Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6005 Harwood Crossing Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 6005 Harwood Crossing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6005 Harwood Crossing Drive offers parking.
Does 6005 Harwood Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6005 Harwood Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6005 Harwood Crossing Drive have a pool?
No, 6005 Harwood Crossing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6005 Harwood Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 6005 Harwood Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6005 Harwood Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6005 Harwood Crossing Drive has units with dishwashers.

