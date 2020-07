Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets carpet oven

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful Duplex with with New carpet, interior paint. The living area, kitchen and hallways has Hardwood Looking Floors! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom has a Large Living Area, a Garage, Walk-In Closets, Fenced Yard, and its In a Great Location! This is a Beautiful Home for a Low Price!