Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This rental property definitely has the WOW factor! Everything is new and shiny including, new flooring, new appliances, new granite tops in the kitchen and both bathrooms, new glass tile back-splash, new shower tile and plumbing fixtures, new window blinds, new fence and lots more. Plus, its conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and major highways. Hurry and submit an application before this one is gone!