5717 Cedar Ridge Drive
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:56 PM

5717 Cedar Ridge Drive

5717 Cedar Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5717 Cedar Ridge Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Walk-in closet in master bedroom! Fenced backyard with two storage units! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Click the link to view the 3D model:
https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=eWU4BQYHLB&env=production
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5717 Cedar Ridge Drive have any available units?
5717 Cedar Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5717 Cedar Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5717 Cedar Ridge Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5717 Cedar Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5717 Cedar Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5717 Cedar Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5717 Cedar Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5717 Cedar Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5717 Cedar Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 5717 Cedar Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5717 Cedar Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5717 Cedar Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5717 Cedar Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5717 Cedar Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5717 Cedar Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5717 Cedar Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5717 Cedar Ridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

