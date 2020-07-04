5709 Shady Hill Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly cats allowed

Fresh paint. Wood-look vinyl plank floors throughout. 2" blinds. Living area features a WBFP and is open to the kitchen and breakfast areas. Washer and dryer connections. Master suite includes a ceiling fan and walk-in closet. NO cats or aggressive breed dogs. This home does NOT accept housing assistance. If the home is advertised, it is still available.

AFTER viewing, apply online at: www.Frontlineproperty.com. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/691564?source=marketing

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.