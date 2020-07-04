All apartments in Arlington
5709 Shady Hill Lane
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:52 AM

5709 Shady Hill Lane

5709 Shady Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5709 Shady Hill Lane, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Fresh paint. Wood-look vinyl plank floors throughout. 2" blinds. Living area features a WBFP and is open to the kitchen and breakfast areas. Washer and dryer connections. Master suite includes a ceiling fan and walk-in closet. NO cats or aggressive breed dogs. This home does NOT accept housing assistance. If the home is advertised, it is still available.
AFTER viewing, apply online at: www.Frontlineproperty.com. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/691564?source=marketing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5709 Shady Hill Lane have any available units?
5709 Shady Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5709 Shady Hill Lane have?
Some of 5709 Shady Hill Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5709 Shady Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5709 Shady Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5709 Shady Hill Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5709 Shady Hill Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5709 Shady Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 5709 Shady Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5709 Shady Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5709 Shady Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5709 Shady Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 5709 Shady Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5709 Shady Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 5709 Shady Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5709 Shady Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5709 Shady Hill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

