5709 Mansfield Road
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:41 PM

5709 Mansfield Road

Location

5709 Mansfield Road, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath half duplex with a fenced yard and big walk in closets in the bedrooms. Washer and dryer hookups are included. Freshly painted inside with new ceiling fans, and chandeliers. Newly installed Microwave and also includes a dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove. It has an open floor-plan concept, fireplace, fenced yard, covered patio, 2-Covered car ports, and a storage building. Well maintained home with immediate move-in. Mansfield ISD in a very convenient location near entertainment, restaurants, shopping, and schools.

- Close proximity to UTA, TCC, The Parks Mall, Shopping, Restaurants, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5709 Mansfield Road have any available units?
5709 Mansfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5709 Mansfield Road have?
Some of 5709 Mansfield Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5709 Mansfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
5709 Mansfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5709 Mansfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 5709 Mansfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5709 Mansfield Road offer parking?
Yes, 5709 Mansfield Road offers parking.
Does 5709 Mansfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5709 Mansfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5709 Mansfield Road have a pool?
No, 5709 Mansfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 5709 Mansfield Road have accessible units?
No, 5709 Mansfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5709 Mansfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5709 Mansfield Road has units with dishwashers.

