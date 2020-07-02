5709 Mansfield Road

Amenities
READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN! Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath half duplex with a fenced yard and big walk in closets in the bedrooms. Washer and dryer hookups are included. Freshly painted inside with new ceiling fans, and chandeliers. Newly installed Microwave and also includes a dishwasher, refrigerator, and stove. It has an open floor-plan concept, fireplace, fenced yard, covered patio, 2-Covered car ports, and a storage building. Well maintained home with immediate move-in. Mansfield ISD in a very convenient location near entertainment, restaurants, shopping, and schools.
- Close proximity to UTA, TCC, The Parks Mall, Shopping, Restaurants, and entertainment.