Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5704 Fox Hunt Drive

5704 Fox Hunt Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5704 Fox Hunt Drive, Arlington, TX 76017
Turf Club Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gem of a home features Beautiful Vaulted ceilings, newly remodeled Bathrooms, Freshly painted Interior, Stunning bamboo flooring with new carpet going up to the second story. 3 Bed 2.5 Bathrooms, a good size garage, laundry hookups and a home security system. Right down the street from a local elementary school perfect for any small family and ready to move right in to call it home.

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed, NO SMOKING
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

