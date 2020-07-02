5704 Fox Hunt Drive

Amenities
This gem of a home features Beautiful Vaulted ceilings, newly remodeled Bathrooms, Freshly painted Interior, Stunning bamboo flooring with new carpet going up to the second story. 3 Bed 2.5 Bathrooms, a good size garage, laundry hookups and a home security system. Right down the street from a local elementary school perfect for any small family and ready to move right in to call it home.
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed, NO SMOKING
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.