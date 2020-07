Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely updated home in such a wonderful neighborhood and convenient access to freeways, Lake Arlington and some of the best local retail and restaurants around! Many updates have been done including A-C & heat, windows, and recent fresh paint so it's totally move-in ready for you. And, you will love the gorgeous wood flooring in the family room, hallway, and master bedroom! The well-kept homes & tree-lined street is a huge plus as is the top-rated schools.