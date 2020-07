Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Fresh paint, new flooring, both bathrooms remodeled with granite countertops, and new granite kitchen countertop in this clean 3-2-2 with split master bedroom. Vaulted den with WBFP opens to large covered patio. Nice wooded backyard with storage bldg. Cul-de-sac location in Ditto, Young & Martin. Seller takes care of the yard maintenance and changes the filter monthly.