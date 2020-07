Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This 2 bedroom 1 and a half bath has been totally remodeled, New Carpet in bedrooms, vinyl click in the rest of the home, full interior paint, new granite counter tops in kitchen and both bathrooms, dishwasher is new. Located in a quiet court with low traffic, close to all shopping and interstate 20 and state highway 287. Schedule your showing today