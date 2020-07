Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Newly remodeled, beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath with study which can also be used as 3rd bedroom. New paint, new carpet and plank throughout. kitchen has new stove, new faucet and sink, refinished countertops, a dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Roof and siding replaced in 2018. Central heat and air. Washer dryer conection in garage. Enjoy privacy in your large fenced backyard. One car garage with 2 car driveway. Tenant is responsible to pay water, electric and yard care.