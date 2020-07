Amenities

Good neighborhood with quick access to HWY 287 and I-20. Nice 4 bedroom. Open floor plan with split bedroom arrangement. Large walk-in closet in master , has garden tub & separate shower in master bath. Allure flooring through out home, no carpet. Spacious living area with cozy fireplace, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Fenced yard. Agents see Rental Criteria form in Transaction Desk for more instructions. Use TAR lease application. No dogs larger than 20 lbs.