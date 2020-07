Amenities

granite counters dishwasher new construction fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities new construction

Beautiful New Construction! This is a gorgeous home with 4 bedrooms plus a study and 4 full bathrooms. Master bedroom and study downstairs, other three rooms upstairs, SS appliances, granite counter top, ceramic tile flooring in common areas, carpet in the rooms. Great location in a quiet neighborhood. Easy access to shopping and highways.