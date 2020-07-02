All apartments in Arlington
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

5504 Marquette Street

5504 Marquette Street · No Longer Available
Location

5504 Marquette Street, Arlington, TX 76018
Fish Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Home features 3 beds,2 full baths2 car garage, . This home also features fresh carpet 2018, freshly painted inside & out Oct. 2019, updated roof 2016, all electric house. Large living area with brick wood burning fireplace, ceiling fans through out, kitchen open to the living area with tile flooring, eat in kitchen & breakfast bar. Huge master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, sky light in the master bath area, 2 sink vanity & walk in closet. Backyard features privacy fence with large backyard & covered patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5504 Marquette Street have any available units?
5504 Marquette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5504 Marquette Street have?
Some of 5504 Marquette Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5504 Marquette Street currently offering any rent specials?
5504 Marquette Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5504 Marquette Street pet-friendly?
No, 5504 Marquette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5504 Marquette Street offer parking?
Yes, 5504 Marquette Street offers parking.
Does 5504 Marquette Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5504 Marquette Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5504 Marquette Street have a pool?
No, 5504 Marquette Street does not have a pool.
Does 5504 Marquette Street have accessible units?
No, 5504 Marquette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5504 Marquette Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5504 Marquette Street has units with dishwashers.

