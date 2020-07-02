5504 Marquette Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Home features 3 beds,2 full baths2 car garage, . This home also features fresh carpet 2018, freshly painted inside & out Oct. 2019, updated roof 2016, all electric house. Large living area with brick wood burning fireplace, ceiling fans through out, kitchen open to the living area with tile flooring, eat in kitchen & breakfast bar. Huge master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, sky light in the master bath area, 2 sink vanity & walk in closet. Backyard features privacy fence with large backyard & covered patio