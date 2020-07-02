5500 Archwood Lane

Amenities
Large home on corner lot . This open floor plan has 3 split bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 dining areas that open into the large living area with gas fireplace. The kitchen has tile & stainless steel appliances, with gas stove top. Has carpet throughout, & wood blinds throughout. has large oversize 2 car
garage. Close to I-20 and 287-Must See!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.