5500 Archwood Lane

Location

5500 Archwood Lane, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large home on corner lot . This open floor plan has 3 split bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 dining areas that open into the large living area with gas fireplace. The kitchen has tile & stainless steel appliances, with gas stove top. Has carpet throughout, & wood blinds throughout. has large oversize 2 car

garage. Close to I-20 and 287-Must See!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5500 Archwood Lane have any available units?
5500 Archwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5500 Archwood Lane have?
Some of 5500 Archwood Lane's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5500 Archwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5500 Archwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5500 Archwood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5500 Archwood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5500 Archwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5500 Archwood Lane offers parking.
Does 5500 Archwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5500 Archwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5500 Archwood Lane have a pool?
No, 5500 Archwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5500 Archwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 5500 Archwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5500 Archwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5500 Archwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

