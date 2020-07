Amenities

Large Updated duplex with fireplace & wood floors. Master bath has two sinks & large walk-in closet. It is in a nice, quiet neighborhood, with great schools close by! Huge driveway. Large living area. The kitchen is updated and includes stove. The master bedroom is downstairs with beautiful wood floors. Master large walk in closet. There is another large bedroom upstairs with a big mirrored closet. Outside just painted.