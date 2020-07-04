536 Guerin Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

ASK ANY REALTOR YOU KNOW to show you this duplex at no additional cost to you!

Cute 2 bedroom duplex on a corner lot. Light and bright with lots of windows. Living area features wood burning fireplace and built-ins. Split bedrooms, updated countertops throughout. New fixtures and light fixtures in both bathroom. Lots of kitchen storage. Master bath has large vanity with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Easy access to major roads, shopping and highways. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER and YARD CARE are INCLUDED in the lease. Don't wait, this one will get leased quickly!