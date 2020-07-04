All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 536 Guerin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
536 Guerin Drive
Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:50 AM

536 Guerin Drive

536 Guerin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

536 Guerin Drive, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
ASK ANY REALTOR YOU KNOW to show you this duplex at no additional cost to you!
Cute 2 bedroom duplex on a corner lot. Light and bright with lots of windows. Living area features wood burning fireplace and built-ins. Split bedrooms, updated countertops throughout. New fixtures and light fixtures in both bathroom. Lots of kitchen storage. Master bath has large vanity with dual sinks and walk-in closet. Easy access to major roads, shopping and highways. REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER and YARD CARE are INCLUDED in the lease. Don't wait, this one will get leased quickly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 Guerin Drive have any available units?
536 Guerin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 536 Guerin Drive have?
Some of 536 Guerin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 536 Guerin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
536 Guerin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 Guerin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 536 Guerin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 536 Guerin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 536 Guerin Drive offers parking.
Does 536 Guerin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 536 Guerin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 Guerin Drive have a pool?
No, 536 Guerin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 536 Guerin Drive have accessible units?
No, 536 Guerin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 536 Guerin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 536 Guerin Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Heather Ridge
2706 Heather Hill Ct
Arlington, TX 75050
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Regency Apartments
2507 Airport Cir
Arlington, TX 76010
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir
Arlington, TX 76006
Remington Meadows
903 Ashford Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
The Mark at 2600
2624 Southern Hills Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center