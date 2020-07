5317 High Trail Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

LOVELY HOME WITH GREAT KITCHEN AND FAMILY ROOM WITH WARMTH OF A FIREPLACE AND VIEW OF THE DIVING POOL. NEW AND ALMOST NEW CARPET AND TILE AND WOOD FLOORING, FRESH PAINT GIVE THE HOME A BRIGHT AIRY LOOK. DECORATED IN NEUTRAL COLORS FOR EASE OF MAKING IT YOUR OWN.

LIVING ROOM FIRE PLACE HAS A FAN THAT SUPPORTS THE HEATING OF THE HOME IN THE WINTER. SOUND SYSTEM WIRING TO ACCOMMODATE YOUR LISTENING PLEASURE. PROPERTY IN CHOICE SCHOOL AREA AS WELL AS SHOPPING CONVENIENCE. 20 MINUTES FROM FT. WORTH AND 35 TO DALLAS ON QUICK ACCESS I 20. COME SEE THIS SPECIAL HOME AND ENVISION YOURSELVES IN IT. GREAT FAMILY RESIDENCE. A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC SETTING MAKES FOR EASY LIVING. POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN THIS LEASE.