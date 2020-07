Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

CHARMING Home in Great location. BRAND NEW PAINT, Newer carpet. Gorgeous living room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling. TWO Large master bedrooms with walkin closets. Oversize garage. Nice size backyard with wood deck and plenty of trees for shade. Close to schools, shopping, restaurants, and Parks mall. HURRY! THIS WILL GO FAST AT THIS PRICE.