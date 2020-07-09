All apartments in Arlington
5308 Bright Star Trail
5308 Bright Star Trail

5308 Bright Star Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5308 Bright Star Trail, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!***If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No Appointment needed, self-show anytime!
Adorable 4 beds, 2 bath, 2,004 sqft home in a great neighborhood in Arlington! Kitchen with updated counters and plenty of cabinet space. Spacious living room with brick fireplace. Master suite with attached bathroom. Large backyard, perfect for family barbecues or fur babies to run around. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

Please report any fraudulent listings.
BEWARE OF SCAMS
WE DO NOT LIST PROPERTIES ON THE FOLLOWING SITES:
5 MILES
LETGO
CRAIGSLIST
OFFER UP
FACEBOOK
WE MONITOR ACTIVITIES ON OUR PROPERTIES ON A REGULAR BASIS

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

