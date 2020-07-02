All apartments in Arlington
Last updated December 29 2019 at 1:26 PM

525 Nightshade Drive

525 Nightshade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

525 Nightshade Drive, Arlington, TX 76018
Village of Fairfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is half-off of the first full month’s rent if moved in by November 15th so apply today!

You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior features a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a shaded lawn, while the backyard is complete with a small patio area, large outdoor space, and a privacy fence surrounding it all! The interior boasts plush carpeting throughout all the cozy bedrooms, stunning hardwood flooring in all of the communal living rooms, and a fireplace in the spacious front room. Additionally, the kitchen is complete with lots of cabinetry, updated appliances, and a large breakfast bar. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Nightshade Drive have any available units?
525 Nightshade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 525 Nightshade Drive have?
Some of 525 Nightshade Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Nightshade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
525 Nightshade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Nightshade Drive pet-friendly?
No, 525 Nightshade Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 525 Nightshade Drive offer parking?
Yes, 525 Nightshade Drive offers parking.
Does 525 Nightshade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 525 Nightshade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Nightshade Drive have a pool?
No, 525 Nightshade Drive does not have a pool.
Does 525 Nightshade Drive have accessible units?
No, 525 Nightshade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Nightshade Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Nightshade Drive has units with dishwashers.

