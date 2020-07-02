525 Nightshade Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home is half-off of the first full month’s rent if moved in by November 15th so apply today!



You will love making this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior features a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a shaded lawn, while the backyard is complete with a small patio area, large outdoor space, and a privacy fence surrounding it all! The interior boasts plush carpeting throughout all the cozy bedrooms, stunning hardwood flooring in all of the communal living rooms, and a fireplace in the spacious front room. Additionally, the kitchen is complete with lots of cabinetry, updated appliances, and a large breakfast bar. Make this your home and apply today!