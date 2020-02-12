Close to UTA, Close to I-30, walking distance to fast food, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, WATER AND ELECTRIC PAID. 2nd story unit. Ceramic Tile floors. Small Apartment Complex of only 10 units. $35 app fee per person 18 and older.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 515 Prairie Street have any available units?
515 Prairie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 515 Prairie Street currently offering any rent specials?
515 Prairie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.