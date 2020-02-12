All apartments in Arlington
Arlington, TX
515 Prairie Street
515 Prairie Street

515 Prairie Street · No Longer Available
Location

515 Prairie Street, Arlington, TX 76011

Amenities

parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Close to UTA, Close to I-30, walking distance to fast food, 2 bedroom, 1 bath, WATER AND ELECTRIC PAID. 2nd story unit. Ceramic Tile floors. Small Apartment Complex of only 10 units. $35 app fee per person 18 and older.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Prairie Street have any available units?
515 Prairie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 515 Prairie Street currently offering any rent specials?
515 Prairie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Prairie Street pet-friendly?
No, 515 Prairie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 515 Prairie Street offer parking?
Yes, 515 Prairie Street offers parking.
Does 515 Prairie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Prairie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Prairie Street have a pool?
No, 515 Prairie Street does not have a pool.
Does 515 Prairie Street have accessible units?
No, 515 Prairie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Prairie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 Prairie Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Prairie Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 Prairie Street does not have units with air conditioning.

