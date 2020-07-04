515 McQueary Street

Amenities

Vinyl plank floors throughout. Living Area has a fireplace and ceiling fan. Nice size dining area with pass-through to kitchen. Kitchen features an electric range, disposal, dishwasher, washer & dryer connections, plenty of cabinet and countertop space. Walk-in closets in bedrooms. Private backyard. No cats or aggressive breed dogs! This home does not accept Housing Assistance. After viewing, apply at www. FrontlineProperty.com. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/418141?source=marketing

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.