515 McQueary Street
Last updated April 12 2019 at 10:10 PM

515 McQueary Street

515 Mcqueary Street · No Longer Available
Location

515 Mcqueary Street, Arlington, TX 76012

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Vinyl plank floors throughout. Living Area has a fireplace and ceiling fan. Nice size dining area with pass-through to kitchen. Kitchen features an electric range, disposal, dishwasher, washer & dryer connections, plenty of cabinet and countertop space. Walk-in closets in bedrooms. Private backyard. No cats or aggressive breed dogs! This home does not accept Housing Assistance. After viewing, apply at www. FrontlineProperty.com. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/418141?source=marketing
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 McQueary Street have any available units?
515 McQueary Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 515 McQueary Street have?
Some of 515 McQueary Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 515 McQueary Street currently offering any rent specials?
515 McQueary Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 McQueary Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 515 McQueary Street is pet friendly.
Does 515 McQueary Street offer parking?
No, 515 McQueary Street does not offer parking.
Does 515 McQueary Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 McQueary Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 McQueary Street have a pool?
No, 515 McQueary Street does not have a pool.
Does 515 McQueary Street have accessible units?
No, 515 McQueary Street does not have accessible units.
Does 515 McQueary Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 515 McQueary Street has units with dishwashers.

