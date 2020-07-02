All apartments in Arlington
5120 Conchos Trail
5120 Conchos Trail

5120 Conchos Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5120 Conchos Trail, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location. Convenient to 287 and I-20. Spacious living area. Split bedrooms. Formal dining plus large eat-in kitchen. Private fenced yard with 2 covered patios. Split master. Separate garden tub & shower. Tenant provides refrigerator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5120 Conchos Trail have any available units?
5120 Conchos Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5120 Conchos Trail have?
Some of 5120 Conchos Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5120 Conchos Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5120 Conchos Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5120 Conchos Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5120 Conchos Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 5120 Conchos Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5120 Conchos Trail offers parking.
Does 5120 Conchos Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5120 Conchos Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5120 Conchos Trail have a pool?
No, 5120 Conchos Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5120 Conchos Trail have accessible units?
No, 5120 Conchos Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5120 Conchos Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5120 Conchos Trail has units with dishwashers.

