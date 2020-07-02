5120 Conchos Trail

Great location. Convenient to 287 and I-20. Spacious living area. Split bedrooms. Formal dining plus large eat-in kitchen. Private fenced yard with 2 covered patios. Split master. Separate garden tub & shower. Tenant provides refrigerator.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
