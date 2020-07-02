All apartments in Arlington
512 Town North Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:55 PM

512 Town North Drive

512 Town North Drive
Location

512 Town North Drive, Arlington, TX 76011
Town North

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage home is Ready for immediate Move-In. Property is located near the Entertainment District of Arlington. Full-Size Washer / Dryer Hook-Ups. Kitchen Includes: Built-In Dishwasher, Stove, & Oven. Close to the University of Texas in Arlington, Shopping, & Entertainment. $1,250.00 per Month (1-Year Lease). $1,250.00 Security Deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
**AVOID RENTAL SCAMS** If seen on Craigslist, please contact our office. Contact us to obtain showing

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Town North Drive have any available units?
512 Town North Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 Town North Drive have?
Some of 512 Town North Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 Town North Drive currently offering any rent specials?
512 Town North Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Town North Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Town North Drive is pet friendly.
Does 512 Town North Drive offer parking?
Yes, 512 Town North Drive offers parking.
Does 512 Town North Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Town North Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Town North Drive have a pool?
No, 512 Town North Drive does not have a pool.
Does 512 Town North Drive have accessible units?
No, 512 Town North Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Town North Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 512 Town North Drive has units with dishwashers.

