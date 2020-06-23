All apartments in Arlington
Last updated July 2 2020

511 S Center Street

511 South Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

511 South Center Street, Arlington, TX 76010
Heart of Arlington

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath two story conveniently located across from the University of Texas, Arlington. This gorgeous home has renovations throughout with interior and exterior paint, energy efficient windows and more. The stunning kitchen features granite countertops, subway tile backsplash and bright white cabinets. Great floor plan for entertaining with an open kitchen, dining and living room with wood look flooring. Excellent location within walking distance to UTA, restaurant's and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 S Center Street have any available units?
511 S Center Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 S Center Street have?
Some of 511 S Center Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 S Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
511 S Center Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 S Center Street pet-friendly?
No, 511 S Center Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 511 S Center Street offer parking?
No, 511 S Center Street does not offer parking.
Does 511 S Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 S Center Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 S Center Street have a pool?
No, 511 S Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 511 S Center Street have accessible units?
No, 511 S Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 511 S Center Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 511 S Center Street has units with dishwashers.

