Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

**OPEN HOUSE 2-4pm SAT, 20TH** Downstairs with master suite and walk in closet, guest's bath, living area, and huge kitchen area with stainless steel appliances. Upstairs with 2 bed Jack n Jill full bath, a loft area with two closets can be used as game room or office. Great location, close to UT Arlington, Arlington Memorial hospital, Kindred Hospital and Dallas Cowboys Stadium. Easy access to I-30 and 820. Home is available to move in.