500 Norwood Place

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled and beautiful spacious place to call home- new windows, new appliances, all new tile flooring throughout living and dining areas, new carpet, tubs, quartz counters, A LOT of new. 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 1 car garage and 2 assigned parking spaces. Only 20 homes, walk to restaurants, grocery store and park. Central DFW location. Balcony off master, small fenced area for private patio off living, dry bar, large master bedroom with large closet & plenty of storage throughout.