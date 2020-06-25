4919 Saddleback Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

An absolute Gem in the sought after Stagecoach Estates Addition! 3~2~2 with an additional formal Dining~Study with over 1900sqft! Fresh full interior paint with hardwood flooring at Entry~formal Dining~and Living. Living is large with a wood burn fireplace. Kitchen is very cute with an Island, new kitchen faucet, and stainless appliances including a refrigerator and a brand new dishwasher! Split bedrooms with brand new carpet in the guest bedrooms. Master is very large with a big walk-in closet! Master bath deluxe includes dual sinks, garden tub, and stand-up shower. Nice low maintenance backyard. Alarm-ready, ceiling fans, new roof in Feb, new gutter guards, etc!

A must see and move-in ready now!