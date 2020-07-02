All apartments in Arlington
Last updated March 6 2020 at 11:29 PM

4915 Arborgate Drive

Location

4915 Arborgate Drive, Arlington, TX 76017

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,666 sq ft, 1 story home in Arlington! Spacious living room with fireplace! Open kitchen concept. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4915 Arborgate Drive have any available units?
4915 Arborgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
Is 4915 Arborgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4915 Arborgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4915 Arborgate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4915 Arborgate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4915 Arborgate Drive offer parking?
No, 4915 Arborgate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4915 Arborgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4915 Arborgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4915 Arborgate Drive have a pool?
No, 4915 Arborgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4915 Arborgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 4915 Arborgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4915 Arborgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4915 Arborgate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4915 Arborgate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4915 Arborgate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

