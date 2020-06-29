All apartments in Arlington
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:17 AM

4903 Thorncliffe Drive

4903 Thorncliffe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4903 Thorncliffe Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large Den, Breakfast and Master. Walking distance to all three schools. Breakfast bar in Kitchen and spacious pantry. Huge walk in closet in Master approx. 10 feet long. Master bath has large vanity and two sinks. Very nice 18 x 9 covered patio in back. Yard has some trees and is a nice size. Sprinkler system and unmonitored alarm available for use by tenant. Hall bath is very spaciousGarage door opener. Over sized garage with additional storage and workbench. Ceiling fans. Owner agent. Please call agent for pet restrictions before showing tenants with pets. Tenant rented while building a bigger home so pictures reflect a lot of their extra furniture and boxes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4903 Thorncliffe Drive have any available units?
4903 Thorncliffe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4903 Thorncliffe Drive have?
Some of 4903 Thorncliffe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4903 Thorncliffe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4903 Thorncliffe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4903 Thorncliffe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4903 Thorncliffe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4903 Thorncliffe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4903 Thorncliffe Drive offers parking.
Does 4903 Thorncliffe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4903 Thorncliffe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4903 Thorncliffe Drive have a pool?
No, 4903 Thorncliffe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4903 Thorncliffe Drive have accessible units?
No, 4903 Thorncliffe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4903 Thorncliffe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4903 Thorncliffe Drive has units with dishwashers.

