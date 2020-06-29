4903 Thorncliffe Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large Den, Breakfast and Master. Walking distance to all three schools. Breakfast bar in Kitchen and spacious pantry. Huge walk in closet in Master approx. 10 feet long. Master bath has large vanity and two sinks. Very nice 18 x 9 covered patio in back. Yard has some trees and is a nice size. Sprinkler system and unmonitored alarm available for use by tenant. Hall bath is very spaciousGarage door opener. Over sized garage with additional storage and workbench. Ceiling fans. Owner agent. Please call agent for pet restrictions before showing tenants with pets. Tenant rented while building a bigger home so pictures reflect a lot of their extra furniture and boxes.