Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

WOW! This is the one you've been waiting for! Immaculately maintained and cared for, this home is ready for you. It boasts a wide, open living room space with a huge brick fireplace. The kitchen has an eat-in nook that overlooks the backyard! The split bedroom floor plan is perfect for everyone with generously sized bedrooms, too! The backyard is a large space with an open patio space, too! LANDLORD PAYS TO MAINTAIN YARD! Don't delay, request an appointment and application today!