All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4710 Island Bay Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4710 Island Bay Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4710 Island Bay Drive

4710 Island Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4710 Island Bay Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming open floor plan home with beautiful view of greenbelt & canal that leads to beautiful Lake Arlington! Property is located in a very well established & secluded neighborhood but super convenient location & desirable highly rated schools! Property features 4 bedrooms, 2 dining areas, master suite with jetted tub, split bedrooms, beautiful backyard with a deck that is being built for your outdoor enjoyment! Iron fence with gate for canal access perfect for the water sport enthusiasts or fisherman. Conveniently located minutes from major Hwy I-20 & 360. Minutes from schools & shopping centers. Agents or tenants to verify schools, square footage, and all info contain herein. Small under 25 lbs pet allow

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4710 Island Bay Drive have any available units?
4710 Island Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4710 Island Bay Drive have?
Some of 4710 Island Bay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4710 Island Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4710 Island Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4710 Island Bay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4710 Island Bay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4710 Island Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4710 Island Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 4710 Island Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4710 Island Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4710 Island Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 4710 Island Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4710 Island Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 4710 Island Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4710 Island Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4710 Island Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Franciscan of Arlington
3006 Franciscan Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Wimbledon Oaks
1802 Wimbledon Oaks Lane
Arlington, TX 76017
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Fielder Crossing
1727 Westview Ter
Arlington, TX 76013
Element
1516 Arbor Town Cir
Arlington, TX 76011

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center