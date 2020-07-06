4710 Island Bay Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming open floor plan home with beautiful view of greenbelt & canal that leads to beautiful Lake Arlington! Property is located in a very well established & secluded neighborhood but super convenient location & desirable highly rated schools! Property features 4 bedrooms, 2 dining areas, master suite with jetted tub, split bedrooms, beautiful backyard with a deck that is being built for your outdoor enjoyment! Iron fence with gate for canal access perfect for the water sport enthusiasts or fisherman. Conveniently located minutes from major Hwy I-20 & 360. Minutes from schools & shopping centers. Agents or tenants to verify schools, square footage, and all info contain herein. Small under 25 lbs pet allow