Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4700 Layla Rd
Last updated May 20 2019 at 1:42 PM

4700 Layla Rd

4700 Layla Road · No Longer Available
Location

4700 Layla Road, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
pool
air conditioning
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/792c71d08d ---- Location, amenities and square footage; this home has it all! Spacious with plenty of common living space. Great Dining Room! Great Kitchen and a playroom or media room! 4 Bedrooms with the Master suite with an enormous closet and is completed with an en suite bathroom that does not lack! Beautifully landscaped front yard and backyard. And the Pool! Entertainment galore with an extra private parking area! Great access to highway. This home is waiting for you and is a must see! 1 Dining Area 1 Living Area 2 Car Garage Additional Parking Carpet Central Heat & Air (Electric) Custom Cabinets Custom Pool Hot Water Heater (Electric) Private Fenced Backyard Washer And Dryer Connections (Electric)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4700 Layla Rd have any available units?
4700 Layla Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4700 Layla Rd have?
Some of 4700 Layla Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4700 Layla Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4700 Layla Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4700 Layla Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4700 Layla Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4700 Layla Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4700 Layla Rd offers parking.
Does 4700 Layla Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4700 Layla Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4700 Layla Rd have a pool?
Yes, 4700 Layla Rd has a pool.
Does 4700 Layla Rd have accessible units?
No, 4700 Layla Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4700 Layla Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4700 Layla Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

