4700 Layla Rd

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/792c71d08d ---- Location, amenities and square footage; this home has it all! Spacious with plenty of common living space. Great Dining Room! Great Kitchen and a playroom or media room! 4 Bedrooms with the Master suite with an enormous closet and is completed with an en suite bathroom that does not lack! Beautifully landscaped front yard and backyard. And the Pool! Entertainment galore with an extra private parking area! Great access to highway. This home is waiting for you and is a must see! 1 Dining Area 1 Living Area 2 Car Garage Additional Parking Carpet Central Heat & Air (Electric) Custom Cabinets Custom Pool Hot Water Heater (Electric) Private Fenced Backyard Washer And Dryer Connections (Electric)