4608 Wooded Acres Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 4-3-2 home in great Arlington school location nearby lake and close SW plaza shopping center. Easy access to major Hwy I-20 and I-30. Best private School and AISD Ditto, Young, Martin School nearby. Unique horseshoe layout with rear garage and large gated entry. Open concept with large living room and skylight, beautiful fireplace and built-in cabinets. Nice big kitchen with island and apps included. 2 dining areas with wet bar. Large master suite with double vanity, walk-in closet and standing shower garden tub. 4th bedroom with full bath best suit for office. Huge garage & sunroom a big plus. Beautiful landscaping with sprinkler, large backyard with open patio for enjoy outdoor living.