4608 Wooded Acres Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 11:56 PM

4608 Wooded Acres Drive

4608 Wooded Acres Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4608 Wooded Acres Drive, Arlington, TX 76016
Wooded Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully crafted 4-3-2 home in great Arlington school location nearby lake and close SW plaza shopping center. Easy access to major Hwy I-20 and I-30. Best private School and AISD Ditto, Young, Martin School nearby. Unique horseshoe layout with rear garage and large gated entry. Open concept with large living room and skylight, beautiful fireplace and built-in cabinets. Nice big kitchen with island and apps included. 2 dining areas with wet bar. Large master suite with double vanity, walk-in closet and standing shower garden tub. 4th bedroom with full bath best suit for office. Huge garage & sunroom a big plus. Beautiful landscaping with sprinkler, large backyard with open patio for enjoy outdoor living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 Wooded Acres Drive have any available units?
4608 Wooded Acres Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4608 Wooded Acres Drive have?
Some of 4608 Wooded Acres Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4608 Wooded Acres Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4608 Wooded Acres Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 Wooded Acres Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4608 Wooded Acres Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4608 Wooded Acres Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4608 Wooded Acres Drive offers parking.
Does 4608 Wooded Acres Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4608 Wooded Acres Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 Wooded Acres Drive have a pool?
No, 4608 Wooded Acres Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4608 Wooded Acres Drive have accessible units?
No, 4608 Wooded Acres Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 Wooded Acres Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4608 Wooded Acres Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

