Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4608 Timber Run Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4608 Timber Run Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4608 Timber Run Drive
4608 Timber Run Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
4608 Timber Run Drive, Arlington, TX 76001
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
garage
Cute, 3, 1 and one and one half baths, detached garage for one vehicle, side drive for second vehicle; convenient to Hwy 287 and I 20
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4608 Timber Run Drive have any available units?
4608 Timber Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, TX
.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4608 Timber Run Drive have?
Some of 4608 Timber Run Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4608 Timber Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4608 Timber Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 Timber Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4608 Timber Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 4608 Timber Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4608 Timber Run Drive offers parking.
Does 4608 Timber Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4608 Timber Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 Timber Run Drive have a pool?
No, 4608 Timber Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4608 Timber Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 4608 Timber Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 Timber Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4608 Timber Run Drive has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oakley Apartments
501 Green Oaks Ct
Arlington, TX 76006
Aspen Court
2305 Ashcroft Ln
Arlington, TX 76006
The Park at Ashford
3550 S Fielder Rd
Arlington, TX 76015
Belmont Estates
901 East Greenway Glen Dr
Arlington, TX 76012
Villas at the Parks
3638 Waverly Dr
Arlington, TX 76015
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Walnut Creek
5901 Valleycreek Ln
Arlington, TX 76017
Preserve at Turtle Creek
2500 Brown Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Similar Pages
Arlington 1 Bedrooms
Arlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly Apartments
Arlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Town North
Parkway North
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Texas at Arlington
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center