4608 Timber Run Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4608 Timber Run Drive

4608 Timber Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4608 Timber Run Drive, Arlington, TX 76001

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
garage
Cute, 3, 1 and one and one half baths, detached garage for one vehicle, side drive for second vehicle; convenient to Hwy 287 and I 20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4608 Timber Run Drive have any available units?
4608 Timber Run Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4608 Timber Run Drive have?
Some of 4608 Timber Run Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4608 Timber Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4608 Timber Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 Timber Run Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4608 Timber Run Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4608 Timber Run Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4608 Timber Run Drive offers parking.
Does 4608 Timber Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4608 Timber Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 Timber Run Drive have a pool?
No, 4608 Timber Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4608 Timber Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 4608 Timber Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 Timber Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4608 Timber Run Drive has units with dishwashers.

