4603 Oak Valley Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful property with in-ground pool in desirable west Arlington neighborhood. This 3 bedroom 2 bath homes has been meticulously cared for and ready for your enjoyment. Renovated master bath and ample space for gatherings and pool parties make this home the perfect place to entertain.



Use TAR Application

Send 60 days of paystubs with app

App fue ($50 per adult) wont be charged until applicant has been selected then background check and credit report will be ran

Once approved, lease is prepared and signed

All deposits are due at lease signing

First months rent due before delivery of key

Rent must be paid using online draft payment system directly from bank account, no personal checks accepted.