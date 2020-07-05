All apartments in Arlington
Find more places like 4603 Oak Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arlington, TX
/
4603 Oak Valley Drive
Last updated January 8 2020 at 8:05 AM

4603 Oak Valley Drive

4603 Oak Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arlington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4603 Oak Valley Drive, Arlington, TX 76016

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful property with in-ground pool in desirable west Arlington neighborhood. This 3 bedroom 2 bath homes has been meticulously cared for and ready for your enjoyment. Renovated master bath and ample space for gatherings and pool parties make this home the perfect place to entertain.

Use TAR Application
Send 60 days of paystubs with app
App fue ($50 per adult) wont be charged until applicant has been selected then background check and credit report will be ran
Once approved, lease is prepared and signed
All deposits are due at lease signing
First months rent due before delivery of key
Rent must be paid using online draft payment system directly from bank account, no personal checks accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4603 Oak Valley Drive have any available units?
4603 Oak Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arlington, TX.
How much is rent in Arlington, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Arlington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4603 Oak Valley Drive have?
Some of 4603 Oak Valley Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4603 Oak Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4603 Oak Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4603 Oak Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4603 Oak Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arlington.
Does 4603 Oak Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4603 Oak Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 4603 Oak Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4603 Oak Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4603 Oak Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4603 Oak Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 4603 Oak Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 4603 Oak Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4603 Oak Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4603 Oak Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roosevelt at Arlington Commons
425 East Lamar Boulevard
Arlington, TX 76011
Cobblestone
1615 Stoneleigh Ct
Arlington, TX 76011
The Hudson Apartment Homes
2508 Forest Point Dr
Arlington, TX 76006
Bravo
2108 Calais Way
Arlington, TX 76006
Huntington Meadows
2311 Stratton Lane
Arlington, TX 76006
Hunters Point
1805 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006
Windsprint
2305 Windsprint Way
Arlington, TX 76014
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd
Arlington, TX 76006

Similar Pages

Arlington 1 BedroomsArlington 2 Bedrooms
Arlington Dog Friendly ApartmentsArlington Pet Friendly Places
Arlington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Town North
Parkway North

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Texas at ArlingtonAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center