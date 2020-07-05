4603 Oak Valley Drive

Amenities
Beautiful property with in-ground pool in desirable west Arlington neighborhood. This 3 bedroom 2 bath homes has been meticulously cared for and ready for your enjoyment. Renovated master bath and ample space for gatherings and pool parties make this home the perfect place to entertain.
Use TAR Application
Send 60 days of paystubs with app
App fue ($50 per adult) wont be charged until applicant has been selected then background check and credit report will be ran
Once approved, lease is prepared and signed
All deposits are due at lease signing
First months rent due before delivery of key
Rent must be paid using online draft payment system directly from bank account, no personal checks accepted.